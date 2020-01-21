Voice mega-mentor and our favorite singer Taylor Swift revealed disturbing news about their mother Andrea Swift. Taylor shared a few years ago that her mother had cancer. Now she says in a new interview that doctors have discovered a brain tumor.

Taylor announced the news in an interview with Variety to promote her upcoming Netflix documentary Miss Americana on January 31. Read on for what the former voice mentor had to say about this difficult time.

Taylor Swift reveals mom’s brain tumor

Taylor said that she will limit her concert appearances this year, in part because of “everything that happens at home.” She added, “We don’t know what treatment we will choose. It was simply a decision to decide what was going on at the time.”

The singer called her mother her “manager” and said she spoke to her before making any decisions. Apparently Andrea’s cancer returned for the second time while filming Miss Americana.

“While she was undergoing treatment, they found a brain tumor,” said Taylor. “And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor are nothing more than what we’ve ever had with their cancer. It was just a difficult time for us as a family.”

How Taylor helped her mother during her illness

In 2015, Taylor told her fans that Andrea had cancer and asked her to encourage her own parents to take care of their health. “She wanted you to know why she wasn’t doing so many shows on this tour,” Taylor wrote. “She has an important battle to fight.”

THE VOICE: TAYLOR SWIFT BREAKS DOWN Cry and you will

Last year, Taylor paid tribute to Andrea in a new song titled “Soon You’ll Get Better” on her album “Lover”. “And I hate doing it all around me,” Taylor sings on the track. “But who should I talk to? / What should I do / When you’re not there? ”

Yes, we don’t cry, you cry for Taylor Swift’s mother.

We wish Andrea, Taylor and the rest of the Swift family all the best in this difficult time.