Taylor reveals that her mother was diagnosed with brain cancer during cancer treatment. Photo credit: @ ImageCollect.com / ImagePressAgency

Subscribe to our celebrity newsletter!

Taylor Swift revealed in an interview published by Variety on Thursday that her mother Andrea Swift was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor when she was undergoing cancer treatment.

She said the brain tumor was found when Andrea received chemotherapy after her cancer relapsed.

Swift said the family has had a difficult time since the diagnosis.

Take part in these celebrity discussions in our forum!

“And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor are nothing more than what we’ve ever had with their cancer. It was just a difficult time for us as a family.”

Andrea, 62, was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, but Taylor revealed in an essay for Elle in March 2019 that Andreas Krebs had returned.

The brain tumor was found when Taylor made her next documentary, Miss Americana.

Miss Americana, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, focuses on Taylor’s life, including her feud with Kanye West. It also documents Andrea’s cancer fight. But, according to Variety, it doesn’t affect Taylor’s recent engagement with music mogul Scooter Braun about access to their music.

Monsters and Critics reported back in November 2019 that Swift had blamed Social Machine CEO Scott Borchetta and Braun to prevent them from performing their old songs on AMA. She also claimed that they wanted to prevent her from using her songs for her upcoming Netflix show.

After asking her fans to contact Braun and Borchetta and tell them how they felt, Braun announced on social media that his family had received several death threats and that he wanted to resolve the issue by mutual agreement.

I don’t know what else to do. Pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS

– Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13), November 14, 2019

In an interview with Variety, Swift also talked about her recent political activism. She recently came out in 2018 to publicly support a Democrat for the Senate race in Tennessee.

She said she had been silent about her political views for so long because she was concerned about how this could affect her musical career. She remembered the backlash in 2003 when Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines faced President George W. Bush.

In the Variety interview, she also revealed that due to her mother’s illness, she would have a shorter tour schedule for her new album Lover.

Swift addresses her mother’s cancer problem in a Lover title, Soon You’ll Get Better. In the Dixie Chicks track, Taylor wishes someone she loves a speedy recovery.

Taylor Swift fans will be able to stream Miss Americana on Netflix starting January 31.