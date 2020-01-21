Taylor Swift reveals that her mother has a brain tumor

NEW YORK, NY. – Taylor Swift revealed in a new interview that her mother has a brain tumor.

Swift, who has spoken about her mother’s fight against cancer over the years, told Variety in an interview published Tuesday that she “found a brain tumor” while treating her mother.

“And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor are nothing more than what we’ve ever had with their cancer. It was just a difficult time for us as a family,” said Swift.

Though Taylor Swift is the celebrity, Andrea Swift has become a recognizable figure among die-hard pop star fans, some of whom even report online. Andrea Swift often smiles alongside her daughter at award ceremonies and in public.

“Everyone loves his mother; Everyone has an important mother, ”Swift, 30, told Variety. “But for me, she’s really the driving force. With almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a big deal to ever talk about her illness.”

