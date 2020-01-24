Taylor Swift reveals past eating disorders

Taylor Swift once struggled with an eating disorder and revealed in her new documentary that she “starved” after seeing paparazzi photos that she found unfavorable.

In “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana”, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening, the pop star (via E! News) says: “It only happened a few times and I’m not proud of it. A picture of me that feels like my stomach is too big, or … someone said I look pregnant … and that makes me just starve a little – just stop eating. “

The 30-year-old singer, who grew up in the spotlight, describes her relationship with food in the past as “unhealthy”.

In a Variety cover story released on the occasion of the Sundance premiere’s release (which Swift said she’d be doing her only interview about the Doc), she explained that her relationship to food was exactly the same psychology that I referred to used everything else in my life: when I was patted on the head I registered it as good. If I was punished, I rated it as bad. “

The singer “Lover” described a time when a magazine asked if she was 18 at the age of “because I was wearing something that did not make my abdomen look flat”, which she “registered as punishment”. But she would feel praised if she could go on the set of a photo shoot and fit the fashion of the sample size.

“And I saw that as a pat on the head,” she said to Variety. “You register that enough times and you’re just starting to put everything in praise and punishment, including your own body.”