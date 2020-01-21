Taylor Swift reveals mother Andrea, who has been diagnosed with a brain tumor

Taylor Swift announced that her mother Andrea Swift, who has breast cancer, was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The 30-year-old singer from Cornelia Street revealed this in her Variety cover story, in which she talks about her upcoming Netflix documentary “Miss Americana”, which will be premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Andreas Krebs returned while the pop star was filming and saying, “She’s been through chemotherapy and it’s hard enough for a human being.”

She added: “While going through the treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor are none other than what we’ve ever had with their cancer. It was just a difficult time for us as a family. “

Taylor’s mother’s health struggles influenced her decision to keep her tour for her last album “Lover” to a minimum so that she could always be there when her mother needed her.

“I mean, we don’t know what will happen. We don’t know what treatment we will choose,” she said. “It was simply the decision to decide what was going on at the time.”

Taylor addressed her mother’s health in her song “Soon You’ll Get Better,” which featured the Dixie Chicks.

“I know delusions when I see them in the mirror. You like the nicer nurses, you make the best of a bad deal,” Taylor sings. “I’m just pretending it’s not real.”

Andrea was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time in 2015.