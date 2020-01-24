Taylor Swift talked about starving himself. Photo credits: © Imagecollect.com / Carrie-Nelson

Taylor Swift has explained her personal struggle with an eating disorder. She spoke to Variety about her struggle to overcome the problem.

The revelations are one of the topics in her documentary Miss Americana, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening.

Swift admitted that she “just stopped eating” when she saw an image of herself that she found unflattering, or when she heard or read an offensive comment about her appearance.

In conversation with Variety, she remembers the occasion when she was 18 and appeared on the cover of a magazine for the first time.

The title on the cover read: “Pregnant at 18?” She said it was because she was “wearing something that didn’t make my abdomen look flat.”

Swift continued to mentally note the heading as “punishment.”

She then talked about how she would be praised for photo shoots. These two contradicting scenarios made her see life as a cycle of punishment and praise.

“You register that enough times and you’re just starting to put everything in praise and punishment, including your own body.”

In Miss Americana, she repeats, “It is not good for me to see pictures of me every day” because she would see a photo and think her stomach was too big or someone would wonder if she was pregnant.

This would trigger her to “starve a little – stop eating”.

She admitted that she struggled most of her 1989 album.

She often admitted that she passed out on stage because she eats too little.

Nowadays, the Grammy-winning star is no longer unhealthy skinny, claiming she no longer cares about the nasty comments.

“Now I realize that when you eat, you have energy, you get stronger, you can do all these shows and you don’t feel excited.” She also accepted the fact that I was a size six instead of a double zero size , “

Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana documentary will be available on Netflix from January 31.