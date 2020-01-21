Taylor Swift reveals her mother Andrea is diagnosed with a brain tumor

Taylor Swift recently revealed that her mother, Andrea Swift, has had a brain tumor.

The 30-year-old singer shared the news in her Variety cover story, in which she talks about her upcoming Netflix documentary entitled Miss Americana (which debuts at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23 and will premiere at the end of January on Netflix). ) and about her mother’s health.

Andrea was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor during cancer treatment. Andrea’s cancer had returned for the second time while the singer’s documentary was being filmed, Swift shared last March.

“Everyone loves their mother; everyone has an important mother, “Swift told the magazine. “But for me she really is the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So it was clearly very important to talk about her illness someday.”

“She went through chemo, and that’s hard enough for a person to continue,” she said at the time.

“As she went through treatment, they found a brain tumor,” Swift continued. “And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor are nothing like what we have ever experienced with her cancer. So it’s just been very difficult for us as a family.”

In the interview the singer started about her relatively short tour schedule this year after the release of her latest album Lover. Swift further explained that her mother was “the reason” that she wanted to spend less time on tour.

“I mean, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said. “We don’t know which treatment we will choose. It was just the decision to make at the moment what is going on.”

The singer also became frank about her mother’s diagnosis in a personal song on her Lover album entitled “Soon Youllll Get Better”.

“And I hate to make this all about me / But who should I talk to?” / What should I do? / If you are not there, “Swift sings.

“That was really very, very hard to write, and it was just a family decision to even put it on the album,” she said during a YouTube Live before the release of Lovers. “As a family, we’ve decided to put this on the album, and it’s something I’m so proud of, but it’s just very hard. I can’t sing it. It’s hard to handle that song emotionally. “

Just four years after she revealed to the world that her mother was diagnosed with cancer, Swift wrote in a personal essay for Elle last year that her mother was back on track.

“I had to learn how to deal with serious illnesses in my family. Both my parents had cancer and my mother is fighting it again,” she wrote.

“It taught me that there are real problems and then there is everything else,” she went on. “My mother’s cancer is a real problem. I was always so worried about daily ups and downs. I now give all my worries, stress and prayers to real problems.”