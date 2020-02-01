Taylor Swift responds to the ‘too skinny’ apology from Nikki Glaser

Taylor Swift has accepted the apologetic stand-up comic Nikki Glaser that was offered on Friday after the funny lady appeared in her new Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” in which the pop superstar was embarrassed.

“Wow. I appreciate this so much,” Swift said with regard to Glaser’s long-term Instagram apology. “One of the main themes of the document is that we can change our opinion over time, grow, learn about ourselves.” I’m so sorry to hear you’re struggling with some of the same things I was struggling with. Send a huge hug. “

In her note to Swift, Glaser admitted that she had “projected” her uncertainties onto the songwriter when she joked that Swift was “too thin” and only hanging around with models.

“This quote should be used as an example of” projection “in PSYCH101 study books,” she admitted. “If you are at all familiar with my” work “, you know that I am openly talking about some kind of eating disorder in the last 17 years. I probably felt ‘fat’ and jealous that day. I also let people say that I was too skinny and knows how terrible it feels to hear that when you have a hard time. “

