Taylor Swift receives the GLAAD Vanguard Award 2020

Taylor Swift is honored with the Vanguard Award as an LGBTQ + ally.

The 30-year-old receives the award during the 31st GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 16 at the Beverly Hilton. Nominations in the categories will be announced on Wednesday (January 8th). The award is given to “Allies who have made a significant contribution to the acceptance of LGBTQ people”.

In recent years, the “lover” singer has been voiced about her political beliefs, including the rights to LGBTQ +. Swift showed her support for the Equality Act (which protects LGBTQ + personnel from discrimination in several areas) by sending an open letter to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander to ask for his support and a Change.org petition in which they called their legion of fans to support it and contact their local officials. She later donated to the Tennessee Equality Project, an Nashville-based organization that works to thwart six anti-LGBTQ bills.

Last year, Swift released the powerful hymn “You Need to Calm Down”, which contains lyrics that give the organization a shot: “Why are you crazy if you could be GLAAD?”

Previous winners of this prestigious award were Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Antonio Banderas, Demi Lovato, Whoopi Goldberg and Patricia Arquette.

