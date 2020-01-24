Taylor Swift overrides planned Grammy's protest against allegations of sexism

Taylor Swift canceled a planned surprise performance of her song “The Man” at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Swift’s appearance on the show had been kept secret, but insiders said she would appear on stage to perform her feminist anthem, which strikes a violent blow to defunct CEO Deborah Dugan over allegations of “rampant sexism” at the academy would have .

She is nominated in three categories this year, including the song of the year for “Lover”. She is still expected to attend the ceremony – but she will not perform.

A music industry insider confirmed Page Six that Swift should perform “The Man” with lyrics like “I’m so tired of running / As fast as I can / I wonder if I can get there faster / If I can.” was a man. “

The insider said of the performance: “Obviously that would be extremely awesome.

“So I think the ceremony will get into trouble – many artists will feel cheap if there are irregularities in the song of the year vote.”

Swift’s exit was first reported by Variety, adding, “It is unconfirmed whether her quiet bow is directly related to the scandal that blamed allegations between academy trustees and the downed CEO Deborah Dugan.”

Swift attended the premiere of her documentary “Miss Americana” at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening. Her planned flight from Park City immediately after the premiere had sparked further speculation that the LA superstar would be needed for the Grammys, Variety added.

The Swift representative did not immediately respond on page 6 for comment.