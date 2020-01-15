Taylor Swift Miss Americana Netflix Release Date Documentary

Get ready to go behind the scenes of Taylor Swift’s life with her new Netflix documentary. The upcoming movie, titled Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, is scheduled for the streaming service on January 31. The documentary makes its official debut at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23.

Although not many details have been revealed about the documentary directed by Lana Wilson, Netflix promises that it will be “a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time, while [Swift] learns to embrace its role, not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman who uses the full power of her voice. ”

Swift previously announced plans for the documentary in November when she gave fans an update on her ongoing feud with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta from Big Machine Records. In a long post, the singer claimed that Braun and Borchetta blocked her from using her older songs in the documentary. However, a source tells it Variety that Swift’s “songs are erased” for the movie.

Considering how big a Swift hit is Reputation Stadium Tour documentary on Netflix was, we can’t wait to see how it ends.