Taylor Swift is said to have kicked Justin Bieber out of her gym

Taylor Swift wanted Justin Bieber to be kicked out of her gym, according to TMZ.

Both pop stars happened to be visiting the Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood over the weekend, and apparently Swift had reserved the entire gym for a private session with their trainer. Unfortunately, she wasn’t the only one, and her team asked everyone, including the “Yummy” singer, to leave the site.

However, when Bieber approached the security team, they reportedly refused to stop training, and so he stayed until he was done, and was allegedly seen “fiddling and dancing” long after the end of his training.

Finally he left and Swift brought her workout without any confrontation between her and her best friend Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend. According to reports, Bieber didn’t even know who ordered him to go. An insider told TMZ that he was “just in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

The incident is clearly not personal – and it is very likely that hit maker “Lover” didn’t know he was in the gym before she got there – but it happens after Swift and Bieber’s previous confrontation with Scooter amid her feud Braun and Big Machine Records. Throughout the summer, Bieber defended his manager after Swift shared a letter on Tumblr accusing Braun of not letting her use their old music after he bought her catalog.

