Taylor Swift fans were heartbroken when the stars canceled ALL concerts for the rest of the year and promised to return in 2021 – The Scottish Sun

TAYLOR Swift has canceled its 2020 tour schedule to safeguard the safety and well-being of “top priority” fans during the coronavirus outbreak.

The pop star will be the headline of several European festivals throughout May and June 2020, and she is in the process of creating her own festival – LoverFest – for four US dates and two dates in Brazil.

Taylor is in the process of planning his own festival series Credit: Getty Images – Getty

However, in a statement distributed on Friday morning, the 30-year-old admitted he had made the decision to cancel all “appearances and live performances this year” and called on fans to “please stay healthy and safe”.

“I’m very sad that I won’t be able to see you guys at this year’s concert, but I know this is the right decision,” he tweeted.

“Please, please stay healthy and safe. I will see you on stage as soon as possible but now the important thing is to commit to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

The tweet also included a statement from his management team that read: “Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and well-being of fans must always be a top priority.”

This star will not appear on all European festival dates. Credit: AP: Associated Press

The festival was held to celebrate the atmosphere of the seventh album

It was further revealed that “US and Brazilian performances will be rescheduled in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year”.

Tickets held for each of these events will automatically be transferred to the new event date.

Fans are very disappointed but understand, because the world continues to struggle against a global pandemic.

“I am very surprised my heart is broken,” said one fan, as the others added: “Thank you for giving us confirmation. I am devastated, but I also know that this is the right decision.”

“We understand and know you will make it up with us, Tay,” wrote a disgusted fan, when a fourth commented: “I love you – thank you for doing the right thing.

“I know it’s not an easy decision to make, but I’m glad you prioritize the health of your fans and encourage us to commit to quarantine during these strange, unique and gruesome times. Love you and see you next year.”

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis announced Taylor Swift would be the main title for the 2020 festival