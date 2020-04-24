Taylor Swift denounces imminent release of unauthorized 2008 live album

Taylor Swift turned to social media on Thursday to warn fans of the imminent arrival of a live album in 2008, a release she did not authorize but which is the byproduct of the deal. his former Big Machine label with music director Scooter Braun.

Earlier Thursday, fans noticed that a version called Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008 appeared on Swift’s streaming service profiles without warning; the album release date indicates 2017.

“I want to thank my fans for letting me know that my old label is recording an” album “of my live performances tonight,” wrote Swift on Instagram. “This recording is from a performance from a 2008 radio show I made when I was 18. Big Machine listed the date as a release in 2017, but they actually release it at midnight. “

Swift continued, “I’m still being honest with you about these things, so I just wanted to let you know that this version isn’t approved by me.” The singer then made fun of Braun and his backers when buying Big Machine, writing that “paying $ 330 million for my music was not exactly a wise choice and they need money . “

Swift’s rejection of the live album is the last salvo in the ongoing battle between Swift and Braun after his purchase of the Big Machine label and its music, including Swift’s master recordings; Swift has since moved to Universal, which released its 2019 LP Lover. Swift plans to re-record her pre-love albums after the sale of Big Machine to Braun, whom she accused of intimidating her through her management of Justin Bieber and Kanye West.

“In my opinion … Just another case of shameless greed in the coronavirus era,” added Swift. “So tasteless, but very transparent.”

Neither Braun nor a Big Machine representative responded immediately to requests for comment. An IHeartMedia representative said the company was not aware of the release.

