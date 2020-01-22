Taylor Swift debuts Netflix 'Miss Americana' documentary trailer

On Wednesday (January 22), Taylor Swift unveiled the trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

The video begins with the 30-year-old singer behind the scenes of the MTV Video Music Awards 2019, who is preparing for her opening performance. “I’m just going to have fun, no one out there that I know of in the audience actively hates me,” Swift says to her mother.

The clip then flashes to the “lover” singer as a youthful country artist. “Throughout my career, the label executives just said, ‘A nice girl doesn’t force people’s opinions. A nice girl smiles and waves and says thank you,” said Swift. “I became the person everyone wanted from me.” The trailer then plays clips from media that criticize and beat up Swift for various reasons.

“I had to deconstruct an entire belief system … throw it away and reject it,” Swift says to the camera while sitting on her couch at home before working on her seventh studio album, Lover. “It woke me up because I felt like I was fighting for people’s respect,” she continued.

The video goes behind the scenes of their decision to use their political voice. The trailer then promises a look behind the scenes, at their fame, their songs and “beyond everything you think you know”.

Miss Americana debuts on Netflix on January 31.

Check out the trailer below.

