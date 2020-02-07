Taylor Swift confronts sexism in animated ‘The Man’ lyrics

Taylor Swift has released an animated lyrics for her Lover song “The Man”, a confrontation of sexism in the workplace and Swift’s own struggle to reach the top of her industry. The video shows a woman who (literally) tries to get ahead in a maze-like city full of men and stairs that lead nowhere. Towards the end she gets a helping hand from another woman, who learns that the true path to success is to lift each other.

Miss Americana, the documentary about the life of Swift during the making of 2019’s Lover and her recent political involvement, is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film was opened at Sundance for a positive reception and contains a new song from the artist, “Only the Young”.

“I think girls in our society are taught that the approval of other people is paramount to their self-esteem,” director Lana Wilson told Rolling Stone. “I really had to deal with those questions about:” Was I nice enough? Do they like me? Are people mad at me? “When I heard Taylor say that, I just thought,” Oh my God. I can not believe it. I can not believe it. “And I thought it would be so reassuring and related to so many women to know that even if you are a celebrity at the highest level, you are still asking yourself those questions.”