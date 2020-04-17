Taylor Swift Cancels ‘Lover Fest’ Tour Around Coronavirus Problems

Taylor Swift has cancelled her Lover Fest tour due to coronavirus fears.

On Friday (April 17), the 30-12 months-previous singer shared a assertion by way of social media saying her determination to reschedule all U.S. and Brazil shows. While she can’t validate the new dates, she observed they will possible get spot in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic is around and folks can properly obtain in substantial crowds again.

“With many activities in the course of the planet now cancelled, and on path from wellness officials in an effort and hard work to keep fans secure and support reduce the unfold of COVID-19, regrettably the conclusion has been designed to cancel all Taylor Swift are living appearances and performances this year,” the assertion read through, adding that refunds are obtainable to ticket holders that want their cash back.

“I am so unhappy I is not going to be capable to see you men in concert this calendar year, but I know this is the correct selection. Be sure to, please continue to be healthier and secure,” Swift additional. “I am going to see you on the stage as quickly as I can but suitable now what’s vital is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

Swift’s Lover Fest was scheduled to get started in Belgium on June 20 and then make its way to sections Europe, including France and Portugal, before heading back again to the U.S. in July for a two-night time stadium concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium.

