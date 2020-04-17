Taylor Swift cancels love party due to Coronavirus pandemic

Image source: Getty / Dave Hogan

This post has been updated with new information.

We have sad news, Swifties. Amid the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, Taylor Swift has decided to cancel all live performances and performances this year, including Lover Fest. On Friday, she made the official announcement on Twitter, writing, “I’m so sad that I can’t see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I see put it on stage as soon as I can, but at this point it is important that this quarantine be required, for the sake of us all. “

In her note, she also stated that shows in the U.S. and Brazil are scheduled to take place in 2021, “with dates to be announced later this year.” If you already have tickets for those shows, don’t worry, they will transfer to the new date. For those who want to get a full refund for US Lover Fest shows, they can do so starting May 1st. Read their full statement ahead.

I’m so sad that I can’t see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can, but right now what is important is to do this quarantine, for the sake of us all. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon

– Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) April 17, 2020