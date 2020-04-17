Taylor Swift cancels all 2020 tour dates due to coronavirus

Taylor Swift canceled her tour dates in 2020 – including her Lover Fests – due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its scheduled U.S. broadcasts will instead take place in 2021.

“I’m so sad that I can’t see you in concert this year, but I know it’s the right decision,” Swift tweeted Friday. “Please stay healthy and safe. I will see you on stage as soon as possible, but for now, what is important is to commit to this quarantine, for all of us. “

“Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and well-being of fans should always be the top priority. Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an indefinite period, “the Swift team said in a statement. “With many events around the world already canceled, and on the orders of health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, unfortunately the decision has been made to cancel all of Taylor Swift’s appearances and live performances this year. . “

Swift has only scheduled a handful of shows to support his 2019 LP lover, including a free concert before the NCAA March Madness Final Four which was eventually canceled when the college basketball tournament itself took place. was canceled at the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in America. .

Swift’s headliner at Glastonbury – one of 10 concerts at European festivals the singer has booked for summer 2020 – was also canceled when this UK festival was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus .

Swift’s Lover Fest West was slated to take place on July 25 and 26 at the new Los Angeles SoFi stadium, while Lover Fest East was slated for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on July 31 and August 1. The two two-day festivals will now take place on dates to be determined in 2021

“The tickets held for each of these shows will be transferred to a new show date with no action on the part of the ticket holders,” added the Swift team, adding that fans seeking a refund should instead register with Ticketmaster from May 1st. “Thank you for your comprehension. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future. “

