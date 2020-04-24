Taylor Swift calls out the “Shameless Greed” of the big machine after releasing his old live performance

The saga between Taylor Swift and Big Machine Label Group continues.

On Thursday, April 23, Swift invited his former record company to compile an album of their live performances from a show the singer did in 2008 when she was 18 years old.

The pop superstar addressed her fans in a message sent to her Instagram story. She wrote: “I’ve always been honest with you about these things, so I just wanted to tell you that I won’t approve this issue. It seems that (the owner of the big machine) Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group saw the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $ 330 million for my music was not exactly a wise choice and they needed money. . “

Swift then described the release of the album as “just another case of shameless greed in the days of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent. “

Fans of the singer noticed for the first time a new collection of songs called Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008. Swift pointed out that the release date is set as 2017, “but in fact they are releasing it tonight at midnight.”

Swift slammed Braun’s purchase of the Big Machine and Champions in 2019 on her first six albums. Recent criticism of the singer’s new live album marks the latest in a series of public clashes between her, Big Machine and Braun.

