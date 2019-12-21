Taylor Swift and the & # 39; Cats & # 39; cast are trained cat-like by James Corden

Loading...

James Corden had a musical episode of The Late Late Show last night. In one show, he played "Ride Karaoke" with Billie Eilish, hosted a performance by Mariah Carey and brought Taylor Swift and the Cats actors to the "Cats School".

In a hotel ballroom, part of the Cats cast gathered with director Tom Hooper, who decided that it might be a good idea to improve the cast to show what it's like to be a cat by exercising , He asks James Corden to lead the class. He comes in, crawls on all fours and is so convincingly cat-like that he is thought to be a normal cat. From there, they work on their meows, play with mice and balls of wool, hunt a laser, and other cat-like things.

In the sketch, Swift is upset that Corden leads the class and says, "I don't know why Tom chose James as the main cat. He's pretty annoying, and that will only make him worse." Drinking milk from a giant dish, Swift said, "I was recently named Artist of the Decade, but after people see me laying milk on this huge saucer, pretty sure they will take it away."

Watch Corden send Swift and the Cats through the Cats School above.

