(Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn) and 19 other celebrities spotted walking

Anyone who enjoys walking knows how good this activity can be not only for his body, but also for his soul. Spending time in nature while moving is definitely something that everyone should try, and as you’ll see if you keep scrolling through this list, celebrities are absolutely obsessed with it!

From former Disney Channel stars such as Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez to famous models such as Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner – the rich and famous love that takes part in this free and fun activity that will definitely put you in a better mood. We bet that when you’re done with this list, you’ll go ahead and plan your next walk!

Okay, now there are – Taylor Swift and Joe Alwin and 19 other celebrities who walked in nature!

20 Let’s start with Miley Cyrus walking her dog

To kick off our list, we decided to go with the former Disney Channel star Miley Cyrus, who is certainly a celebrity who is often seen as walking. In the pictures above you see the singer during a walk in Los Angeles and of course – she decided to take her dog!

19 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom looked cute in their walking outfits

The next on our list is singer Katy Perry and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. When the two are seen together, they always look cute and walking is clearly no exception. We like to see celebrities who like to wear fun and bold colors – and Katy and Orlando are definitely like that!

18 And Jennifer Lawrence knows how important it is to stretch

Everyone who does sports knows how important it is to stretch properly so that the muscles do not become too sore – and actress Jennifer Lawrence certainly preaches that. In the photos above you can see how Hollywood is starting to stretch while it is about to take a walk in nature!

17 Shawn Mendes brought a water bottle

In addition to stretching and making sure that your muscles are warmed up, another crucial part of walking is being hydrated, which means that you should always take a water bottle with you. As you can see from the pictures above, singer Shawn Mendes fully agrees!

16 Selena Gomez enjoyed being in nature

The next on our list is the former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez who was seen all by herself while rocking these cute leggings. Walking can definitely be a therapy, so many celebrities on our list decide to do it all alone!

15 And Justin Bieber was wearing a pair of funky glasses

Speaking of Selena Gomez, her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber also seems to be a walking fan. The singer was spotted in a completely white outfit with some very funky glasses while sipping his coffee during a walk in nature.

14 Hailey Baldwin walked with her friends

And while we are talking about Justin Bieber, we must also mention his female model Hailey Baldwin. The blonde beauty likes to walk with her friends, because it is the perfect way to catch up but also to get some daily exercise!

13 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner went on a romantic walk

Singer Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, are yet another couple who enjoy walking together. The two usually make headlines around the world traveling with Joe’s brother Nick and his wife Priyanka – but today we see them in an informal edition because they are about to train!

12 and Sofia Richie talked on the phone

Let’s continue with the modeling of Sofia Richie, who was also seen entirely by herself. As you can see in the photos above, Sofia likes to use walking as an opportunity to catch up on phone calls while enjoying some fresh air and beautiful nature!

11 Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn seemed pretty exhausted

Next on our list are singer Taylor Swift and her friend actor Joe Alwyn. The two were spotted while holding each other’s hands, and as you can see from their faces in the pictures above, they seemed to get pretty exhausted – walking is definitely an underrated physical activity!

10 Gigi Hadid walked in a park

One of Taylor Swift’s close friends, model Gigi Hadid, is also often seen as walking and in the photo above you can see the blonde beauty walking through a park. There is something about walking on the grass between trees that certainly not only has benefits or bodies, but also our soul!

9 And Emma Roberts and Kristen Stewart had a fantastic blast

We absolutely love to see celebrities hanging out together and as you can see in the pictures above, actresses Emma Roberts and Kristen Stewart are clearly good friends – the two have been spotted together and have enjoyed it a lot!

8 Hilary Duff went on a pregnancy walk with her dog

Actress Hilary Duff is yet another celebrity who is often seen walking. The former Disney Channel star recently went on a very active honeymoon to South Africa, but in the pictures above you can see her walking during her pregnancy – something she enjoyed doing with her dog!

7 Alessandra Ambrosio Her look is color coordinated

The next on our list is supermodel Alexandra Ambrosio who – in a true fashionista way – decided to go for a completely color-matched walking outfit. Honestly, if you are nicely dressed for your walk, it will definitely make you more enthusiastic!

6 and Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson rocked simple white tees

Another couple that likes to walk together is model Cara Delevingne and her girlfriend, actress Ashley Benson. The two were seen walking their dogs while rocking white basic pieces – and we absolutely love how they chose to spend their afternoon!

5 Shay Mitchell went on a walk with her daughter

Speaking of Ashley Benson, her former Pretty Little Liars co-star Shay Mitchell is also a celebrity who is always in the mood for a walk. The actress was recently seen while she was walking with her newborn daughter and you can see that she is a happy mother!

4 Kendall Jenner enjoyed the warm weather

It seems that models love walking and Kendall Jenner is certainly no exception. As you can see from the pictures above, the brunette beauty loves to take long uphill walks with her friends – especially when the weather is sunny!

3 And Lea Michele did it with a friend

Another actress who is all about walking is Lia Michele. The star was spotted during a walk with her boyfriend and they both seem to be in a good mood – being together with people with whom you are around and enjoying nature will certainly make you happy!

2 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds dressed up for their walk

A couple who decided to go for a little different walk are actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The two were seen walking through nature while dressed as if they were going to visit the city, but hey – who says you can’t look cute and take a walk!

1 And finally, Lady Gaga was wearing heels

And if you thought Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were overdressed for their walk – view these pictures of singer Lady Gaga not only on a black matching set, but also in high heels. And you know what – Gaga does it all!

