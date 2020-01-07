Loading...

Taylor Swift and Janet Mock will be the winners of the 31th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, to be held April 16 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Swift will receive the GLAAD Vanguard Award, awarded to allies who have made a significant difference in defending the rights of LGBTQ people. Mock will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, named after casting director Stephen F. Kolzak and presented to an LGBTQ media professional who paved the way for LGBTQ acceptance in the media.

Mock is known for her bestselling memoirs as well as her work on the Emmy-winning Ryan Murphy FX series. she is the first trans woman of color to write and direct a television episode. (Pose received the award for outstanding drama series at last year’s ceremony.) She recently signed a three-year contract with Netflix.

Last year, Swift released the single “You Need to Calm Down,” which touched on LGBTQ rights, with a clip that featured queer and trans celebrities like Laverne Cox, Billy Porter, Rupaul, Ellen Degeneres, the cast of Queer. Eye, Hayley Kiyoko and Adam Rippon. (The song also includes the lyrics, “Why be crazy when you can be GLAAD?”)

In last year’s pride month, Swift wrote an open letter to Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, encouraging him to support the equality law, which would protect LGBTQ Americans from job discrimination , housing and more. She also supported the Nashville-based Tennessee Equality Project (TEP), working to defeat six anti-LGBTQ bills in the state and educate Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn about the history of LGBTQ discrimination during her campaign. re-election.

Last year, Beyoncé and Jay-Z received the Vanguard Award, while the Stephen F. Kolzak Prize was awarded to actor Will & Grace Sean Hayes.

The GLAAD Media Awards nominees will be announced on January 8.