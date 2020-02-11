Taylor police use Taser to remove a knife from the suicide who harmed himself

Taylor, Mich. – When the police responded to a domestic violence call in an apartment last month, they came across a suicide with a knife who was at risk of injury.

When a woman ran away from home on January 27, the police spoke to the man who had injured his shoulder and face. He was hiding in a blood-covered pantry.

This encounter was caught on body cameras.

The officials asked the man who said he was 27 years old to open the door so that they could speak to him. The man said he wanted to speak to a sergeant and opened the doors when officials tried to get him to come out of the pantry and put the knife down.

He refused and told the police to shoot him in the head.

One of the officers used a taser so the officers could take the knife from the man and take him to a hospital. Apart from the self-inflicted wounds, no one was injured, the police said.

The police shared the footage with a body camera to show how the officers could escalate the situation with minimal force.

Over a year ago, the police bought 70 body cameras and 40 tasers.

“Without a taser in this situation, it can obviously be fatal,” said Lt. Jason Hall.

Look at the picture below. (Warning: it’s graphic)

