Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Trippy Middle Child Video: Watch

Taylor Hawkins prances in leopard leggings while singing to her real daughter Annabelle in the trippy video of “Middle Child”. With Dave Grohl on guitar, the glam-rock track appears on Hawkins’ new album with Coattail Riders, Take the money.

Directed by Hawkins, Wiley Hodgen and Jeff Coffman, the clip opens in a kitchen in misty sepia tones; Hawkins sits with Annabelle as she watches depressing titles on television. “My little twin, I’m here with you,” he said comfortingly, hugging a dog as she flipped channels on the remote control. “Stay close and we will get there.”

The camera zooms into a technicolor dream country, inspired by vintage MTV green screens. Hawkins and the rest of the Coattails – bass player Chris Chaney and guitarist Brent Woods – perform the song surrounded by lively rainbows, mushrooms and trees. Later in the video, Hawkins appears as a referee while Annabelle stands in a cheerleader uniform on a soccer field.

Get the Money, Hawkins’ third LP with the Coattail Riders, was released on November 8 via Shanabelle / RCA Records. The album features a range of cameos, including Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson, Chrissie Hynde and others.

“Middle Child” follows the video for “I Really Blew It” – which features Grohl and Perry Ferrell – and “Crossed the Line” with the singer of Yes Jon Davison, Hawkins’ childhood friend.