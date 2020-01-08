Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders perform two songs on 'Kimmel'

Loading...

Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform two recent titles, “Middle Child” and “I Really Blew It”. The group was joined by Dave Grohl on drums for “Middle Child” and received a vocal boost from Perry Farrell on “I Really Blew It”, both of which are featured on the group’s recent album Get the Money.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEPZmMDCPZc [/ integrated]

Get the Money, Hawkins’ third album with the Coattail Riders, released in November. The album features a range of cameos, including Grohl, Farrell, Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson and Chrissie Hynde. Earlier this week, Hawkins released a clip for “Middle Child,” which features unicorn-themed footage, vintage MTV green screens, and Hawkins’ real daughter Annabelle.

While Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders have no upcoming tour dates announced, Hawkins’ main group Foo Fighters will be touring select cities this year. The group will appear as part of Pharrell Williams’ Something In the Water festival in April and will be featured on Boston Calling in May.