Taylor Guitars builds guitars from trees along the highway

Your next luxury guitar may not be made from precious mahogany from the forests of Guatemala, or rosewood long revered in India – but tree wood along a highway in Los Angeles.

Taylor Guitars, one of the world’s best-known acoustic guitar manufacturers, is beginning to incorporate urban wood – from trees found in cities rather than from industrial suppliers or from distant regions abroad – into its manufacture of guitars. The company has been developing the new process for months, due to the tightening of global regulations regarding the use of exotic woods and a desire to be more sustainable with its production process. While urban wood is often considered less attractive by manufacturers, Taylor takes the opposite approach: he builds high-end guitars at $ 3,000 with the material.

“We have a vision for the future. The new world is coming, and we have to face the inevitable, “Taylor Taylor founder and longtime president Bob Taylor told Rolling Stone. “In 1835, if I were a whaler, I could stop at the Galapagos and I could have thrown a bunch of turtles on board and I could eat them later, and there was nothing wrong with that then . But we now know everything is wrong. A hundred years ago, the forest was very well exploited, but the closer we get today, it is more and more exploited. The situation has changed and what do we do with the situation now? “

The most common woods commonly used for guitars – mahogany, maple and rosewood among them – are the industry standard, and the few times that a luthier uses a non-traditional track, it is generally made as a unique gadget. This is not the case here, says Taylor. The exotic tone woods that luthiers have been using for decades are becoming more and more complicated to source with increasing environmental legislation, and ultimately, they may not be sufficiently accessible in quantities necessary for the mass production of instruments.

Hoping for a longer-term sustainable solution, Taylor began to wonder if the trees found in urban environments could be used for high-end instruments. He explained Scott Paul, Taylor’s director of natural resource sustainability, about the case – and extensive research and testing have answered. The new material, which Taylor calls “Ash Ash,” comes from Mexican Shamel ash trees planted throughout California just after the Second World War era. Trees are nearing the end of their life cycle and should be felled anyway – perfect for a luthier.

It’s also a high quality wood, says Taylor. There is a significant supply, two trucks of wood are enough for 4,000 guitars, and the company may continue to use the supply for the foreseeable future – although it is not clear how much wood from existing trees meets its requirements. instrument requirements.

The audience who plays the guitar can be resistant to change, as shown by the infamous reception of Gibson self-adjusting guitars from the mid-2010s. Although the community can be a finicky group when it comes to changing the formula, Taylor says he doesn’t think it will be difficult to sell players on the new woods, due to the company’s constant reputation for making high-quality guitars. So far, the company has sold 750 expensive guitars and is expected to exceed 1,000 by the end of April.

Paul, who previously worked as a forest campaign manager at Greenpeace, said various environmental laws passed in recent years have underscored the need for instrument makers to think about the future.

“The world is changing very quickly. Ten years ago, everyone would close their eyes and put their hand in the bag and take out the forest products they needed, and it was not a problem because that was what we had been doing for 200 years ” says Paul. “All of this infrastructure is being put in place, not by accident, but because the world is rapidly changing in terms of natural resources that we have been using unpredictably for hundreds of years. In the end, the species we use or don’t use today can be very different in as little as 10 years. This is why this concept of urban wood and a new source for obtaining wood could become more and more important in the decades to come. “

Micah sedmak

Taylor, based in El Cajon, California, has been looking around the world for a potential supplier of urban wood – and the best option was practically in their backyard via the South California-based company West Coast Arborists. The AOC takes care of the removal of trees for 280 municipalities and cities and maintains a meticulous database on the 7 million trees under its jurisdiction, from their species to their lifespan. When it’s time to remove a tree, it’s WCA’s job to know what to do with the wood. WCA has managed an urban wood program for 25 years, strengthening it more recently. For each tree felled, WCA tries to plant two more, says the arborist. He dumped trees in landfills, but years ago, officials instituted fees to compensate the trees, so they started to mulch and firewood instead.

There is a lot of high-quality wood, says John Mahoney, WCA’s urban wood supervisor, but urban trees have often been considered inferior to exotic wood from abroad, so demand has been low. Interest has slowly increased, says Mahoney, and other companies like furniture maker Room and Board have gone to WCA for materials – but there’s room for intense growth, and a leading guitar maker like Taylor can help popularize the practice for WCA individually and across the country.

“Showing what this wood could be really helps move the movement forward. When we started, urban wood had a stigma about it. If people think it would not be good, I have a melody that I can play for them. “- John Mahoney, WCA Urban Wood Supervisor

“Showing what this wood could be really helps move the movement forward. When we first started, urban wood had a stigma about it, ”says Mahoney. “It can’t be good, these are inferior trees,” people think. Taylor building a high end guitar proves that the stigma is bad. If people think it wouldn’t be good, I have a song that I can scratch them. “

Each year, Taylor manufactures more than 160,000 guitars, making the urban wood initiative a small part of its production. Tropical woods aren’t going anywhere yet, says the company, and Taylor needs to be careful where he prioritizes wood. Taylor’s mahogany, for example, comes from small villages in Guatemala, and the company is maintaining demand in the region. According to Paul, taking resources can lead to further deforestation. Paul also recognizes that although high quality guitars can be made from urban wood, some of the highest quality materials still come from elsewhere.

It will take time, and wider adoption in the industry, before urban wood can make a bigger dent. And for the larger manufacturers producing many more guitars each day than Taylor, there probably wouldn’t be enough volume to meet their needs. But that’s not to say other guitar makers haven’t shown an interest Mahoney says Fender, one of the biggest and most famous guitar brands in the world, has also worked with WCA wood , and although he declined to give details, Mahoney said other guitar companies are now measuring interest in projects.

“The potential is endless, you are only limited by your creativity,” says Mahoney. “What are we planting? Let’s plant more of these woods for the future. It was a discounted resource that just goes to the trash. The writing is hanging on the wall, exotic woods will not be available in 20 years. We don’t have to go too far for alternatives, and now their eyes can open. “