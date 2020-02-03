Tayla Harris does not take her status for granted

Despite local news, Harris has become a global headline.

“I have to meet some pretty amazing people and most of the time it comes back to that moment,” Harris said on Monday, thinking about this wild time.

“I don’t take that for granted or anything. It was an important time in my career and I will be able to look back on it. I think it was a pretty good time for AFLW, it was just before the final, and.” This is probably the most exciting time of the year. “

But in her humble manner, Harris said that she was simply dealing with the situation.

“I’m pretty relaxed and things happen. I just took them when they came and tried to make something positive out of the situation and any given situation, and I did that,” she said.

Loading

“I have a particularly high level of maturity experience because I had to do a lot of things that I probably didn’t expect this year, such as press conferences … and live television.”

One of the other things that Harris has ticked off since the end of last season is the purchase of a 1974 Ford Falcon XB by her father Warren.

“I saved for it as long as I remember – I’m pretty sure when I was very young, like 10 or 12, I saved. Like $ 5 for lawn mowing – $ 2 of that goes into the car fund and the rest, “she said.

“So it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time because Dad was someone I always looked up to and I thought he was the coolest person I’ve ever seen.

“And he always talked about this car that he had to sell when we were born – me and my brother (Jack) – so I contacted Dad’s boyfriend and said, ‘What car was that?'”

On Friday evening, Harris will start the season against the Richmond expansion club in Ikon Park.

She says that she has problems over her shoulder that have plagued her in the past.

“My shoulders are really better than ever. I never managed to pass the prep or practice games without having a little problem, but I had no problems, and I owe that to working with (strength) and conditioning trainer) Mitch (Greaves) and I swim and box a lot too, so of course everything related to the upper body is great. “

Harris (fourth from left) on the track with her blues mates.Credit: Getty Images

Harris won the Australian middleweight title in October, but said that football had been included in her training planning throughout preparation for boxing.

“Footy has always been in the back of my mind. Most of the training that I do has either a Footy element that influences my Footy in some way, for example in the gym.”

The Blues lost the grand final against Adelaide last year, but Harris admits that Carlton had benefited from attending the weaker Conference B.

“If we are realistic about our team last year, we were very lucky to be in the first place. We really appreciated the experience and thought about it, and we can learn from it.

“And if anything, we were probably – I won’t say happy – but we were lucky enough to have drawn in this position. We worked very hard, of course, but there were a few things that got in our way had to. ” and they did. “

Daniel is an age sports reporter

Most seen in sports

Loading