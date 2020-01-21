Taya Valkyrie, longest-serving co-winner, going to WWE?

One of the most successful women in India, Taya Valkyrie, has been declared the longest serving knockout champion at Impact Wrestling. Despite her success, she may go to the WWE, where she will join her husband John Morrison. So, is there any truth to this rumor?

From the prominent Lucha Underground Star to the Dominant Impact Wrestling Knockout

Taya Valkyrie and her husband John Morrison were very successful in Lucha Underground. The couple even had a storyline wedding that matched their relationship and wedding at the time. However, the couple would separate professionally at some point. Taya went to Impact Wrestling while John Morrison returned to SmackDown and returned to his old tag team partner and real friend The Miz.

When John Morrison was again successful in the WWE, Taya decided on impact wrestling. Not only did she become a knockout champion, she also has the longest reign ever! So why should she be looking for a move to the WWE?

Cageside Seats claims Taya will join her husband John Morrison in the WWE

If you think about the fact that her husband is with the WWE, it would not be unusual for her to take the step. If you can believe Cageside Seats, Taya is currently finishing her work with Impact. According to reports, it is only a matter of time before the knockout champion switches to the WWE.

Of course, it’s not just a matter of Taya’s interest to join the WWE. It is also a question of the company to have an interest in it. That being said, she is certainly a talent the company could be interested in. Not only does she have extensive experience from her time at Lucha Underground, she was also rewarded with a long term at Impact Wrestling. In other words, most people already know who she is. You could argue that she could go straight to the main team. I am sure that there is a storyline that you can intervene in.

The women’s section at SmackDown Live could certainly benefit from having new and experienced blood. Valkyrie absolutely corresponds to this description. In the past, she has done everything from intergender matches to hardcore matches. So she can do a lot on the SmackDown roster.

If Taya is acquired, where will she go?

I have to be honest, the WWE would be stupid not to purchase Valkyrie at this point. Ideally, she should be placed next to her husband John Morrison with storylines, but also in the SmackDown cover picture. She shouldn’t be a manager on her own because she’s too good for wrestlers. The women’s section could use another mysterious star with experience, and Taya has something special.

At the moment I have no idea whether the rumors are correct or not, as there is no official confirmation at all. However, part of me hopes that they are correct. I would love Taya in the WWE and she definitely deserves a bigger platform. She paid her dues in India, it’s time for something bigger for her.