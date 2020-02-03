Taxpayers spent $ 537 million on upgrading NDHQ Carling, but it is listed as in poor condition

November 22, 2019

Carling Campus, Nepean, ON

Photos from Carling National Defense Headquarters, taken on November 22, 2019.

Photo credit: Master corporal Levarre McDonald

© 2019 DND-MDN Canada

SU15-2019-1366

The new Ministry of Defense headquarters on Carling Avenue is in the federal government’s building guide as in poor condition.

More than a quarter of all buildings in federal-owned, leased or licensed properties in the Ottawa-Gatineau area, including many historic downtown buildings, are in critical or poor condition, according to the government’s own assessment. Facilities in poor condition included in this latest federal report include almost all buildings on the Carling Campus site of the National Defense Headquarters.

The buildings are listed in the Treasury Board Secretariat’s Directory of Federal Real Property, which outlines the state of federal provisions. According to the Treasury Board Secretariat, an indication for “bad” indicates that “some or all of the asset systems are in danger or show serious signs of deterioration. The risk of system malfunctions is likely, with high O&M costs and unplanned maintenance and repairs. “

The inclusion of the National Defense Headquarters (Carling) has raised questions, especially since taxpayers have spent $ 537 million on upgrading and redesigning the buildings at that location in recent years.

So why was NDHQ Carling added to the latest Treasury Board list?

The federal government will not answer that question. But Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) says there is no cause for concern.

“The buildings of the Carling Campus are in excellent condition and are safe for employees and users of buildings,” Procurement Canada spokesperson Marc-Andre Charbonneau told Defense Watch. “Carling Campus is currently not on the list of assets of PSPC in critical condition. We will work with TBS (Treasury Board Secretariat) to ensure that this is reflected in the Directory of Federal Real Property list. “

