Taxis are in danger of abolishing accessible vehicles due to ride disputes, vulnerable people in the middle

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – B.C. taxi companies have threatened to stop subsidizing accessible vehicles because their dispute with rising companies is increasing, which could leave some vulnerable people without a way to get around.

Accessible taxis are more expensive to use than standard vehicles, so companies usually offer some incentives to the people who drive them. Uber and Lyft, on the other hand, are not obliged to have accessible vehicles on the road. In response, taxi companies call it unfair and they remove those incentives.

For wheelchair-bound Vincent Bull, who lives in Vancouver, this means that the taxis he often relies on are probably more difficult to get.

“I think the taxi company should take a step back and think of the people and not the bottom line,” he says. “They try to keep a monopoly on things and it is really annoying.”

Bull relies on wheelchair-accessible taxis to make appointments and go to the supermarket.

“I just want them to provide the services they have to offer – to get customers from point A to point B, whether we are in a chair, whether we are on a scooter, or that we are healthy,” he says.

Bull expresses concern about his safety of coming home at night without an accessible taxi. As it is, he is already waiting enough time to even get an accessible taxi.

“It is very difficult to reach a taxi company with a wheelchair van,” he says. “We wait four to five times longer for a wheelchair-accessible van because there aren’t that many.”

Nine BC taxi companies have filed a petition with the B.C. Supreme Court, requesting the revocation of the operating license from Uber and Lyft.

With files from Martin MacMahon and Lasia Kretzel