Taxes 2020: 7 experts have a hotline ready to answer tax questions on Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Do you have any questions about the tax return? 7 On your side Michael Finney and a team of experts will help you this Wednesday from 4:00 p.m.

RELATED: Worried About Tax Law Changes? Here’s what you need to know about filing your taxes

Stay up to date on tax law changes, new deductions and deadlines. A team of volunteers from the Golden Gate Society of Enrolled Agents, the California Society of CPAs and United Way’s Earn It, Keep It, Save will answer your questions both on social media and over the phone.

You can direct your questions to our hotline and speak to a volunteer live from 4:00 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m.

You can call 415-954-8151 from 4:00 p.m. Wednesday. The phone lines are not activated and no one can answer your call until then.

Our hotline is busy and it may be easier to submit your questions in advance using the form below.

In the meantime, you can find answers to frequently asked questions under the following links.

SIMILAR LINKS:

Check out more stories from Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

<noscript><iframe class="iframe-shortcode" src="https://abcotv.formstack.com/forms/contact_7_on_your_side" data-height-small="300" data-height-medium="540" data-height-large="920"></noscript>

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.