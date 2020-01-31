Tax regulations for technology giants: 137 countries start their work

Officials from 137 governments have started to work on new international tax regulations for technology giants. The new rules are designed to ensure that tech companies pay taxes in each of the countries in which they operate to prevent profits from reaching a low-tax country.

This will affect companies like Apple, which used Ireland as their European headquarters and made profits from Apple stores across Europe.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) first announced the plans in October last year after having signed a framework agreement with each of its member countries.

More than 130 countries and territories agreed that a tax overhaul, most of which goes back to the 1920s, is long overdue and commissioned the Paris-based OECD public policy forum to make proposals.

Reuters reports that work on these proposals has now started and the OECD says the need is urgent.

Tax officials from 137 governments agreed to meet in Paris to start negotiations on new rules for paying taxes and taxing profits when large digital and other consumer companies are not physically present on the market. said the OECD.

A growing number of countries are preparing national digital taxes without a major overhaul, even though Washington threatens to impose retaliatory tariffs because it sees such taxes as discriminatory for large U.S. tech companies.

“It’s going fast because it’s about a massive trade war,” Pascal Saint-Amans, head of OECD tax policy, told journalists in Paris.

There was particular tension between the United States and France that indicated that it was illegal to channel profits from French sales to Ireland. This fight was finally settled when Apple agreed to pay $ 500 million (at the time, $ 570 million) without admitting misconduct.

However, France then decided to levy a 3% tax on local Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon revenue. This was not well received when the US threatened retaliatory tariffs for French products while the EU wanted France to wait for a similar EU-wide proposal.

The hope now is that the OECD will negotiate uniform tax rules for technology giants that will be agreed and applied worldwide. Currently, the United States and France have agreed to put their differences aside by the end of the year to find out what comes out of the OECD plans.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has supported the OECD initiative.

I think logically everyone knows that it needs to be revised. I would certainly be the last to say that the current system or the previous system was the perfect system. I am confident and optimistic that (the OECD) will find something.

Although it could cost Apple money, it would create security and solve the PR problem that Apple faces in some countries regarding its tax regulations.

In the meantime, we are still waiting to hear the outcome of the dispute over Apple’s tax arrangements with the Irish government.

Apple is currently awaiting a decision to appeal against a decision that Ireland owes $ 13 billion ($ 14.3 billion) in after taxes after the country offered him an illegal sweetheart deal, which was very low Tax rates for profits from Ireland paid sales across Europe. A decision on the case is expected to take several months and the loser will almost certainly appeal to the European Court of Justice, so the matter has not been resolved for some time.

