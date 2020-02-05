Tax deduction this session? GOP legislative leaders not yet ready to commit

SALT LAKE CITY – GOP legislative leaders would not make a commitment on Wednesday to support a new bill that would give families in Utah the same kind of break for their state tax that they would have received with the now withdrawn tax reform package.

“I personally think this is something we should keep looking at,” said House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, but refused to say when that would happen. Legislative leaders have made it clear that they want to wait until the 2021 legislature to make another attempt at tax reform.

“We are committed to, at least I am personally committed to a tax reduction, but we also do not want to jeopardize our ability to cope with the structural imbalance in the future, so we are still looking for ways to do both. And whether or not this happens, time will tell, “said the speaker.

Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, offered a similar forecast for HB260, a bill restoring full state income tax exemption for families earning up to about $ 90,000 before a “fairly steep” phase-out, to compensate for what came down to a tax increase for many due to the impact of federal tax changes in 2017.

“When you talk about tax cuts, you need to look at stability,” Adams said. “You wouldn’t spend all your savings if it was your income stream. So part of the certainty of giving a tax reduction (in the tax reform package) was knowing that we had a stable revenue stream. So that plays a role. “

At the start of the legislature in 2020 last week, lawmakers withdrew the tax reform package that traded the lagging growth in revenue from sales tax by increasing sales tax on food, gas and some services, while reducing income tax rates and also families were interrupted as low income and elderly Utahns.

The withdrawal came when a referendum for the citizens appeared on the way to the November vote, giving voters the opportunity to retain or withdraw the tax reform plan themselves. Last year around $ 80 million was reserved for a tax cut as part of the tax reform.

The tax reduction for families was released on Wednesday, but is waiting for a price tag before it can be entered into the home. Sponsor Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber City, said he was told that the cost of the tax benefit would be around $ 50 million to $ 55 million.

Despite the warning from legislative leadership about waiting for the next session to tackle tax reform, Quinn, fellow representatives who approached him about the tax benefit, said to him, “We cannot endure this session” this session.

“I would be really disappointed that after three years trying to give back what we should never have taken, we still cannot do that. This should not be part of a lever for future tax reforms. It is not our money,” said Quinn, who served in the tax reform task force of the legislature and voted against the tax reform package.

“I only hear that this has to be taken care of. It’s time,” he said. “We’ve waited too long.”

The speaker said that the federal tax cut eliminated those personal exemptions, “yielded income that the state saw as not being the result of any action we took. And so how we approach that, I think it will be important and if we do exactly what we did in December … it’s hard to say. “

Wilson said he believes that “many of our members in both the House and the Senate have the feeling that someday they want to do something about it.” Republicans hold super-powers in both chambers, and this is an election year for all members of the House and half the senate.

Asked if it would be difficult to keep the $ 80 million reserved for a tax cut in an election year, Adams said he hopes “it is never difficult” to take the time needed to find a solution to budget imbalances of the state.

Wilson held a town hall in Layton on Monday evening and reported that a voter stood up and said, “We would very much like to have a tax cut and we would rather it rather than later.”

Wilson said he agreed, but then another person was standing right behind him and said, “Don’t lower our taxes, invest all that money in education.”

“This is the world we live in,” said the speaker. “So we will take all that information and make the best possible decisions.”

Evan Vickers, majority leader of the senate, R-Cedar City, said there has been some discussion about Quinn’s bill and about tax benefits for Utahns receiving social security or military retirement benefits.

“Here’s the warning. In the tax reform law … there was a backstop so that everything that was done on the income tax side would be replaced,” Vickers said. According to the Utah Constitution, income taxes can only be used for education, while much of the rest of the government budget is funded through sales tax.

“That would be a direct reduction in education,” Vickers said. “We have to look at that. If we decide to do some of those things, we just have to be careful and understand that, that’s the consequence.”

Rep. Walt Brooks, R-St. George is the sponsor of HB81, a bill he believes is designed to ensure that Utahns earn less than $ 50,000 a year, not having to pay income tax on their social benefits. The bill, which has been introduced but has not yet been assigned to a committee to be heard, has a $ 15 million tax bill.

Brooks, who said his goal is to ultimately exempt all social security benefits from state tax, described the response to his bill as “beneficial because it’s not a huge cost at the moment.” It does not cover the whole case, but ensures that the ball rolls in the right direction. “

He said he understands that legislative leaders want to consider both tax increases and reductions at the same time.

“I think holistic is a good idea,” Brooks said. “But like I said, I think this piece is enough where it can stand on its own. We’ll have to see where it goes.”

In the Senate, SB86, sponsored by Senator Curt Bramble, R-Provo, would give retired military personnel a tax credit equal to their retirement benefit. It is expected that the average tax burden of more than 15,700 military retirees will decrease by $ 1,304, according to the tax bill of the bill, which yields $ 20.6 million annually.