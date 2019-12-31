Tax changes, new RRSP rules: you should pay attention to the following in 2020 – National

Loading...

OTTAWA – Federal tax changes take effect on January 1, lowering taxes for most Canadians and affecting retirees. These are recently separated people who want to use their retirement savings to buy a home and buy digital messages.

The basic amount that most Canadians can earn tax-free increases on January 1, resulting in slightly lower federal income taxes.

The liberals promised to increase the personal base amount during the federal election campaign and will gradually be phased out to $ 15,000 in 2023 over four years.

This year, the allowance increases from $ 12,069 to $ 13,229. According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, this will result in federal income tax savings of $ 113 in Quebec and $ 138 in the rest of Canada.

The benefit is lower for those earning more than $ 150,473 during the year and is reduced to zero for Canadians with incomes over $ 214,368.

The tax cut is also offset for individual paychecks by an increase in Canadian pension plan premiums of up to $ 97, the CTF calculates. At the same time, insurance premiums are falling, resulting in savings of approximately $ 20 for workers outside of Quebec, with EI premiums for some people reaching $ 48.

Overall, residents of Ontario and Quebec who earn less than $ 100,000 a year will see net savings of between $ 55 and $ 116, according to the Federation.

Also, as of January 1st, Canadians who have had a breakdown in their marriage or in their civil partnership can withdraw money from their registered pension plan without imposing a tax penalty to buy a home.

The finance department said in a statement that people who make a payment in the year of dissolution or in the previous four calendar years can access the Home Buyer Plan (HBP) even if they are not first-time buyers.

With the HBP, first-time home buyers can withdraw up to $ 35,000 from an RRSP to make a down payment for a home without paying tax on the withdrawal.

Other federal tax changes include:

Canadians who pay up to $ 500 for digital news subscriptions can apply for a $ 75 tax credit.

Certain journalist organizations that operate as nonprofits can register to receive donations from Canadians who can claim the amount for a charitable tax credit. Companies that donate money can also apply for tax savings.

Two new types of pensions are permitted under tax regulations for certain registered plans to give Canadians greater flexibility in managing their retirement plans.

And the federal carbon tax will be introduced in Alberta. The $ 20 per ton fee for carbon emissions increases the cost of gasoline, diesel, and heating oil in the province. The Albertans had paid a carbon tax in the province until it was abolished by the United Conservative government less than two months after the party's election victory in Alberta in the spring. Canadians in other provinces are already paying some form of carbon tax.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

