Tavistock's death is a heavy blow to breeding in New Zealand

"We would like to thank our team of veterinarians from Dr Rob Hitchcock and Dr Alanna Zantingh from Cambridge Equine and Dr Ric Redden from Kentucky for their extraordinary efforts to save him.

"The staff at Cambridge Stud has been nothing short of heroic in a season that has been extremely difficult for them."

New Zealand racing broadcaster Aidan Rodley said Tavistock's death would leave a hole in the ranks of stallions across the country.

"It was a real blow to the New Zealand animal husbandry industry last night when the news was announced," Rodley told RSN radio Sunday morning.

"I think there were a few people waiting for him because he had a paddock accident a few weeks ago and while the news was encouraging to some extent , that encouraging news had stopped. "

It was a horror six months for Cambridge, who lost Roaring Lion due to colic in August and Burgundy – a son of Redoute & # 39; s Choice – who was shot earlier this month after contracting acute laminitis at the front feet.

"During this last period, they have lost Roaring Lion, who had emerged as one of the best stallions ever recorded. It was a blow to them," said Rodley.

"Burgundy, another stallion who had done a good job for them, also died a few weeks ago and now he has lost Tavistock, so it's a big blow."

"For them to have lost a stallion progression as they did, it would be a really torrid road. Especially for Tavistock, the talk had always been this harvest and the next harvest was the one that was going to put him back on track. " "

By booking one of next month's Bloodstock New Zealand yearling sales in Karaka, 137 sons and daughters of Tavistock will go through the ring.