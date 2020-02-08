Tavares scores OT winner while Leafs wins Campbell’s debut

TORONTO – John Tavares scored his second goal of the night at 4:53 overtime when the Toronto Maple Leafs escaped with a 5-4 win over Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Auston Matthews buried his 40th goal of the season to tie Alex Ovechkin for the NHL lead, while Jason Spezza and Andreas Johnsson foresaw the remainder of the attack for Toronto (29-19-7). Matthews picked up three assists for a four-point night, while Mitch Marner added three of himself. Tavares also had an assist.

Jack Campbell made 26 saves in his first start for the Leafs.

Tavares scored his 22nd goal of the season at the tip of the fold with 6.2 seconds left on the clock.

Adam Henrique, with a goal and an assist, answered Nicolas Deslauriers, Max Jones and Derek Grant for Anaheim (22-26-7), who played the third game in four nights after Thursday’s 3-2 renewal loss in Montreal.

Ryan Miller stopped 30 shots for the ducks, who were forced to go with five defenders for the third period and overtime after Erik Gudbranson left with an upper body injury.

The Leafs led 3-1 after 40 minutes, but like Monday’s 5-3 home loss to the Florida Panthers, they blew an identical advantage with two goals on home ice as Terry, shorthanded, and Henrique, after a power play, just past four minutes apart to level things out.

Spezza got Toronto back in front with 4-3 as he raced down the right side, shot a shot at Miller and scored his ninth kick from a tight angle above with 3:28 left in the control.

But Grant scored his 13th with 57 seconds left on the clock from a scramble in the Campbell fold to tie it up again and force OT.

Campbell and bruises forward Kyle Clifford both made their debut for the Leafs after Wednesday’s trading with the Los Angeles Kings who sent offside player Trevor Moore and two trek choices to the other side.

With No. 1 goalkeeper Frederik Andersen who still sustains a neck injury Monday and back up Michael Hutchinson unable to get the job done in a 5-3 setback with the New York Rangers two nights later, the general manager of Toronto caught Kyle Dubas takes the lead with his team that is under the cut-off of the play-off after back-to-back defeats.

Andersen will not make the trip to Montreal for Saturday’s tilt with the Canadiens, but could return to the ice next week after consecutive days.

1-1 right after the first period, Tavares scored his 21st, and third in as many games, on a power play 3:38 in the second after a pass from Matthews.

Toronto began to impose his will from there, with Marner almost making contact after an incredible dangle around Jakob Silfverberg before Matthews approached two chances.

After the Leafs had killed a Tavares penalty in the middle of the second, the captain found Matthews off the rush and buried his 40th on a bullet with one timer at 1:18 PM. The 22-year-old equaled the career-high 40 goals he scored in his rookie season in 2016-17, and tied the 34-year-old Oveckhin’s 40 for the overall lead in 2019-20.

Expecting to add some much needed grit and sandpaper to Toronto’s talented selection, the six-foot two, 211-pound Clifford mixed it with Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf – the two are well acquainted with fights between Anaheim and LA – during a scrum at Campbell’s net.

He got an exciting 19.077 ovation at hand in Scotiabank Arena while skating to the penalty area.

Campbell didn’t have much to do during two periods, as the Leafs kept things tight for their new goalkeeper, but had to be keen on a few chances from Cam Fowler late in the second.

28-year-old Campbell, who only became full-time NHLer as a backup of the Kings last season, continued his sharp game in the third when Anaheim started pushing.

Matthews almost scored his 41st on the other side, but his shot rattled the post behind Miller. The Ducks net lesser then denied Pierre Engvall on an escape to keep Anaheim at a striking distance.

Toronto got a power play looking for 4-1, but Jones benefited from sales and beat Campbell upstairs for his seventh at 8:34.

Anaheim tied it with 7:13 left in regulation when Henrique scored his 18th when he hit one off the air after a power play after Clifford went for holding the stick before Spezza saved the Leafs late.

Campbell got a nice hand from the crowd at his first save in blue and white early in the opening period, but had to thank his position for a few minutes when Troy found Terry iron.

Toronto emitted at 4:36 when Johnsson completed a tick-tac-toe fitting game with Marner and Matthews for his eighth. The goal was also the second of the winger in 10 games after missing 15 with a leg injury.

Deslauriers tied it up exactly six minutes later when he took an ice pass from Cam Fowler and made a one-time shot past Campbell.

The Leafs had a golden opportunity to re-take the lead late in the period when Jones went for high-sticking and Grant fired a clearing attempt from his own zone over the Campbell net at the other end of the ice rink. But Toronto showed almost no urgency in the next 1:42, with only one shot with the two-man advantage.