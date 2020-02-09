Tavares scores in OT, Matthews adds 40th as Leafs fear of Ducks | to survive survive paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

John Tavares scored his second goal of the night at 04:53 on Friday’s overtime when Toronto escaped with a 5-4 win against Anaheim Ducks after blowing 3-1 and a 4-3 lead in the last 20 minutes.

“It looks like we just don’t have enough confidence in those situations,” said Leaf’s head coach Sheldon Keefe after his team was beaten 15-4 in the third by a club that played the second back-to-back. “Almost as if we are waiting or expecting something bad.

“It’s not what we want to talk about.”

Auston Matthews buried his 40th goal of the season to tie Alex Ovechkin for the NHL lead, while Jason Spezza and Andreas Johnsson, who were promoted to the top line with William Nylander, foresaw the remainder of the attack for Toronto (29-19 – 7). Matthews picked up three assists for a four-point performance, while Mitch Marner added three of himself. Tavares also had an assist.

Jack Campbell made 26 saves in his first start for the Leafs after Wednesday’s trading with the Los Angeles Kings.

“What a resilient group,” said Campbell, who gave in to some early jitters. “That’s a difficult game if you give up the lead like that.

“But as a team you have to appreciate the resilience.”

Tavares scored his 22nd goal on a redirect on the lip of the fold with 6.2 seconds left on the clock in the extra period on a sweet Marner feed after Rickard Rakell stumbled.

“We just had to stick with it,” said Tavares. “Not a very good third period. Not ideal and something that we have to clean up. “

Adam Henrique, with a goal and an assist, answered Nicolas Deslauriers, Max Jones and Derek Grant for Anaheim (22-26-7), who played the third game in four nights after Thursday’s 3-2 renewal loss in Montreal.

Ryan Miller stopped 30 shots for the ducks, who were forced to go with five defenders for the third period and overtime after Erik Gudbranson left with an upper body injury. Cam Fowler had two assists.

“We fought,” said Anaheim head coach Dallas Eakins. “We fought hard and showed great character.”

The Leafs led 3-1 in the third Monday, but tied against the Florida Panthers – a team that misses its best player in Aleksander Barkov – in a 5-3 loss.

The Toronto victory on Friday saw the club jump back to a play-off spot in third place in the Atlantic Division, a point for Florida, which has two games in its hand.

“You just take the good and the bad,” Matthews said of a win that was compromised by another wasted lead. “We don’t want to get into that position and it’s a position that we’ve fallen into quite a bit.”

After Terry scored short-handed and Henrique, after a power play, added up a little more than four minutes apart to level things 3-3 halfway through the third, Spezza got Toronto back in front as he raced down the right side, faking a shot Miller, and scored his ninth up from a tight angle with 3:28 over in regulation.

“That was an elite goal,” Keefe said of the 36-year-old’s effort. “He still hasn’t lost it.”

But Grant stuck his 13th home with 57 seconds on the clock and tied it up again and forced OT.

Campbell and bruises forward Kyle Clifford both made their debut for the Leafs after Wednesday’s deal that sent offside player Trevor Moore and two trek choices to the other side.

With goalkeeper Frederik Andersen who is still absent and who suffered a neck injury on Monday and backup Michael Hutchinson was unable to get the job done in Wednesday’s 5-3 setback at the New York Rangers, General Manager of Toronto pulled out Kyle Dubas the tractor with his team below the cutline after the season.

Andersen will not make the trip to Montreal for Saturday’s tilt, but could return to the ice next week after consecutive days. Keefe said he had not yet made a decision about his starter at the Bell Center, but it looks like Campbell is getting the tap on his shoulder.

“We gave it back a bit there in the third,” Clifford said. “We want to lock the game and suck life out.”

1-1 right after the first, Tavares scored his third goal in as many games on a power play of 3:38 in the second.

After the Leafs had killed a Tavares penalty in the middle of the second, the captain found Matthews disturbed and buried his 40th on a bullet with one timer at 1:18 PM. The 22-year-old equaled the career-high 40 he scored in his rookie season in 2016-17, and tied the 34-year-old Oveckhin’s lead in 2019-20.

He is also the fifth Leaf to capture two seasons of 40 goals with the team, joining Darryl Sittler, Frank Mahovlich, Lanny McDonald and Rick Vaive.

“It means a lot,” Matthew said he reached 40 in just 55 games. “It’s a great tribute to the guys I play with.”

It was expected to add some much needed grit to the talented Toronto roster, Clifford mixed it with Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf during a scrum near Campbell’s net.

He got an exciting 19.077 ovation at hand in Scotiabank Arena when both men skated to the penalty area.

Campbell didn’t have much to do during two periods because the Leafs kept things tight, but he had to be sharp on a few Fowler opportunities late in the second.

Anaheim came out strong in the third and Jones benefited from a Johnsson revenue on the Toronto powerplay before beating Campbell up for a seventh round at 8:34.

The Ducks tied it up with 7:13 left in regulation when Henrique hit his 18th out of the air on a men’s advantage after Clifford left to hold the stick.

“I don’t think we’ve skated well enough,” Tavares said about the third from Toronto. “We didn’t start playing and they came out with good energy.”

It is something that the Leafs know it needs to change – and quickly.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press