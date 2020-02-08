Tatum scores 32, helps Celtics Hawks hold off 112-107

Jayson Tatum had seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points to help the Boston Celtics hold the Atlanta Hawks 112-107 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s eighth consecutive game with at least 20 points. Enes Kanter added 16 points and 15 rebounds when Boston registered the sixth consecutive victory. Atlanta led during the break, despite the fact that only nine players were available and played without Trae Young, DeAndrew Bembry, Cam Reddish and Bruno Fernando. But the Hawks struggled to make shots in the second half. They reached within 110-107 with 41.3 seconds to play on a John Collins opinion. The Hawks got the ball back with 18.3 seconds left, but Kevin Huerter and Brandon Goodwin both came out of 3. Romeo Langford recovered the rebound, was fouled and hit both subsequent free throws. Collins led Atlanta with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Huerter finished with 25 points. The Celtics also missed starters with Jaylen Brown (spraining right ankle), Gordon Hayward (painful left foot) and Daniel Theis (spraining right ankle) all outside. The Hawks also had no trade deadline acquisitions, Clint Capela, Dewayne Dedmon, and Skal Labissiere, who had not yet joined the team while they waited for their deals to be officially completed. The Celtics took advantage of a 21-7 lead, with 17 combined points by Tatum and Walker. But Boston’s second unit of Semi Ojeleye, Grant Williams, Vincent Poirier, Brad Wannamaker and Tremont Waters shot only 1 of 8 out of the field over the last 6:46 of the opening quarter. Atlanta ended the period with a backlog of 28-26 and got 11 points from John Collins and 10 from Kevin Huerter. The Hawks defeated the Celtics 29-26 in the second quarter and took a 55-54 lead at half time. The Celtics responded by beating Atlanta 22-11 in the last 7:29 of the third quarter to take an 87-73 lead in the fourth. The Hawks shot only 6 for 21 out of the field (five turnovers) in the third. TIP-INSHawks: fell to an Eastern Conference-worse 6-22 on the road with a loss. Celtics: Improved to 35-9 when scoring 100 or more points. HONORING CARTERCeltics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge gave Atlanta’s Vince Carter a plaque prior to the game that congratulated him on his “22 season Hall of Fame career.” Pierce. It also contains logos of the eight NBA teams for which the 43-year-old Carter played during his career. Later, the Celtics fans burst out in cheers when he entered the game midway through the first quarter. UP NEXTHawks: visit Knicks on Sunday. Celtics: on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

