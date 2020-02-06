THE teen who started a six-year-old boy 100 feet from Tate Modern told caregivers that he wanted to throw someone off a building a year earlier.

A shocking shot of Jonty Bravery is revealed who tells his caregivers about his plan to kill someone and go to prison.

1

Bravery caused the child horror injuries. Credit: AFP

The 18-year-old Bravery left a broken back, broken limbs, and bleeding from the brain after being thrown from an observation deck on August 4.

One of his caregivers said that the BBC reports had missed stopping him.

His maintainer, Spencer & Arlington, said they had “no knowledge or record of the disclosure”.

In the fall of 2018, a worker recorded Bravery who spoke to him and another caregiver about his plan to commit murder.

The teenager said on the tape: “I have to kill someone in the next few months.”

He adds: “It could be the shard, it could be anything as long as it is high and we can visit it and then bump someone out of it, and I know that if they fall off a stone they will die a hundred feet. “