Tasmania's new prime minister has set bold goals from day one

The new Prime Minister of Tasmania, Peter Gutwein, has taken the top position and immediately signaled that major changes are imminent.

On his first day as head of state on Tuesday, Mr. Gutwein – the former treasurer – was tense about his future front bench and promised only minimal adjustments.

“I am currently working on all of these things and do not want to speculate about what the Ministry will look like,” said Gutwein.

“I’ll announce this later this week, but I have a very talented team to work with.”

But no doubt changes are being made. Mr. Gutwein, who replaced Will Hodgman on Monday, may be a moderate liberal, but he’s also an advocate of child abuse survivors, a jungle fan, and an alley for the gaming industry.

He is also not afraid to break the party line after having previously crossed the floor of Parliament and been suspended 16 times.

The 55-year-old Gutwein was voted the best representative of the state on Monday without a candidate. He didn’t waste time expressing his wet liberal credentials by calling for more action against climate change.

“A rapidly changing climate is now the new normal, and we have to learn from the recent mainland bushfire lessons and do even more,” he said in his first media conference as Prime Minister.

“I also understand very clearly that not every Tasmanian uses the advantages of our stronger economy and not every Tasmanian can take advantage of the opportunities that arise.

“My vision for the state is Tasmania, which offers opportunities regardless of where you live, your background and your circumstances. If you want to take advantage of these opportunities, a better life in your country is possible your reach. “

It was far from the topics of conversation that the country expects from its federal counterparts. However, Mr. Gutwein’s statements underline the increasing division within the coalition for climate change.

Tasmania’s new prime minister has joined a growing chorus of liberals trying to update the party’s policies on climate change.

His statements came just one day after Prime Minister Scott Morrison went personal and informed NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean that senior cabinet ministers were calling for urgent action.

“Matt Kean doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He doesn’t know what’s going on in the federal cabinet. Most members of the federal cabinet wouldn’t even know who Matt Kean is,” Morrison told ABC Radio.

The Prime Minister has introduced the well-oiled line that Australia “will meet and exceed our Kyoto emissions reduction targets”.

The heavy brush fire season drew public attention to climate change. Photo: Getty

With growing public pressure from Australia’s worst brush fire season, Morrison has focused on climate change while maintaining support for the coal industry.

But the council’s CEO, Amanda McKenzie, said the money the federal government spends on recovery and adaptation would be wasted without a coherent climate policy.

“The government’s focus on continuing Australia’s strong reliance on fossil fuels means that extreme weather will deteriorate dramatically over the next few decades. We cannot afford it,” said Ms. McKenzie.

“The federal government has had no credible climate policy for over six years. The economic, personal, and environmental costs that arise when climate change is not addressed are all on us today.

“Despite the warnings, the federal government is flabbergasted in responding to this disaster, also because it has not accepted the fact that the climate has changed.

“It can’t happen again.”