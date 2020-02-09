Tasmanian waters warm up to four times faster than the global average

While his boat is swimming on the emerald-green water of the Tasmanian Peninsula, the experienced diver Mick Baron leans back and immerses himself in the morning sun.

Behind him, seals are lounging half asleep on smooth rocks that stand at the foot of towering sea cliffs – the entrance to a diving paradise.

These waters in eastern Tasmania are one of the few “hot spots” in the ocean that scientists claim are warming faster than the global average.

“Chronic” warming has wiped out 95 percent of the huge seaweed forests, marginalized fishing, affected a large part of the state’s oyster stocks, and announced the arrival of new, invasive species.

Baron, who owns the Eaglehawk Dive Center, has been researching these waters for 50 years – but the environment he knew as a boy is very different from that he now knows.

Mick Baron first noticed changes in the underwater world of the east coast during a sea heat wave in 2015. Photo: Phoebe Hosier

While the seagulls are circling, the 65-year-old fondly remembers huge seaweed forests that are so dense “that you can’t put a boat in there”.

“When we started (the dive center) there was huge seaweed everywhere, all the time here, in a small alcove so thick that you had to share it with your hands when swimming,” says Baron.

“We still get calls (from people who say)” Oh, I want to come down and (see the kelp forests) “.

“(We say)” I’m sorry, it’s all over “.

It’s practically gone forever … to say the least, it’s pretty depressing. “

Mick Baron has been diving since childhood. Photo: Eaglehawk diving center

Few other Tasmanians have witnessed firsthand the drastic changes in the once-blooming underwater landscape from its heyday to its decline, but Baron says the kelp forests were once described as the “most accessible wilderness” in the state.

“In December 2015, the temperatures here were around 14.5 degrees Celsius. Within two weeks – that’s hard to believe – it jumped to over 17 degrees, ”says Baron.

“It’s a massive change in the ocean. It was a shock to the system.

There was nothing left until April. Nothing. There was not a single strand of seaweed left. “

Canadian marine biologist Kira Krumhansl has studied the decline of kelp forests around the world and described the losses in Tasmania as “shocking” and “extremely alarming”.

“Tasmania is certainly in the upper range in terms of the level of losses that we have seen over the past few decades.” It’s pretty worrying, ”she says.

“What is happening in Tasmania is a demonstration of the future of kelp forests in other regions that may not have warmed up as quickly or as quickly as Tasmania.”

“A double blow”

Scientists predict that more than half of Tasmania’s east coast will be nothing but bare rock if climate change does not subside. Photo: IMAS / Matthew Doggett

According to scientists from CSIRO and the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Research (IMAS), the sea surface temperature on the east coast of Tasmania is warming at a rate of 2.3 degrees per century, which is approximately four times the global average.

This measurement is based on data collected daily from a buoy off Maria Island since the 1940s.

According to Dr. Kira Krumhansl is the island nation at the forefront of research into ocean warming. Photo: Kira Krumhansl

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data agrees with the 2.3 degree rise, but says it is only twice the global average.

The discrepancy results from a disagreement over the Earth’s average sea temperature due to the variables used to measure sea surface temperature, including different sea depths, goals, technologies and time scales.

However, there is consensus that the east coast of Tasmania warms up much faster than the rest of the world.

According to Gretta Pecl, professor and director of the Center for Marine Socioecology at the University of Tasmania, there are around 24 regions around the world that are considered “hot spots” for the oceans.

She says that East Tasmania is “at the tip of the scale” and says other hot spots include the waters off the southwest of Madagascar, the Galapagos Islands, the Arctic Circle and the southwest tip of Australia.

“Tasmania is struck with a double strike,” she says.

This leads to warming that most of the ocean is experiencing and a change in the current system. “

Above the Pacific Ocean, there is a large wind system called “Gyr”. It affects the underlying East Australian Current (EAC), which runs south on the edge of the continental shelf.

“As the atmosphere warms up over the Pacific, this gyroscope accelerates. It is literally a rotating wind field that strengthens the EAC and physically drives it further and further along the coast,” says Professor Pecl.

Polish divers say they came to the Tasmanian Peninsula to see the giant seaweed forests. Photo: Phoebe Hosier

With the extension of the EAC to the south, it pushes warmer, nutrient-poor water to Tasmania and brings with it a whole range of tropical species.

“This is not just a small pulse that comes and goes,” says Scott Ling, reef ecologist at the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Research.

“This was a major change in direction in the marine environment, which is one of the strongest warming signals for reef systems worldwide.

People around the world are looking for Tasmania to understand the changes that may be happening in their garden. “

From moderate to tropical

Though known as the gateway to Antarctica, Tasmania is now home to corals that have found a home in the Bass Strait.

“What we’re seeing are these really interesting changes that confirm our suspicions that warming is completely transforming the temperate reef systems into something more like a coral reef,” says Dr. Ling.

The warmer currents that have drawn south from New South Wales have also caused long-spiny sea urchin populations to explode on the east coast of Tasmania.

The spiky creatures devastated the sensitive underwater world, devoured seaweed forests at breakneck speed and freed the seabed from all living things – so that desolate fallow land remained.

Two divers swim over a rocky seabed littered with sea urchins. Photo: IMAS

“We switched from about 3 percent of the east coast as a wasteland to more than 15 percent over that period due to the long-spined sea urchin.” We’ve grown from just a handful of villains to an estimated 20 million since 1978, ”says Dr. Ling.

Scientists predict that more than half of Tasmania’s east coast will be nothing more than bare rock in the coming years if climate change does not subside.

It’s a challenging time, but an important message is that an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of healing, ”says Dr. Ling.

“If we can keep the number of Urchins in check, we can get this problem under control.”

As temperatures are expected to continue to rise and ecosystems are becoming increasingly unstable, the scientists are in unknown waters.

“Very small changes in temperature can have a massive impact on an ecosystem and since the temperature has increased, it has now exceeded this critical threshold for biology,” says Dr. Ling.

Tasmanian researchers are looking for solutions. Photo: IMAS / Craig Sanderson

Creation of a robust underwater world

Despite the prospects, Dr. Ling is confident that careful and continuous management can create a resilient underwater landscape.

“If we can better manage the habitats on which these fisheries are based and the biodiversity of these areas, we will do what we can on the ground,” he says.

“What we have learned here in Tasmania and around the world is that we have to throw away the textbooks from back then and learn these ecosystems anew.”

Dr. Krumhansl from Canada agrees.

The arrival of long-spined sea urchins means the migration of up to 150 species that make kelp forests at home, such as abalone and spiny lobster. Photo: Phoebe Hosier

“Tasmania is certainly a pioneer in this effort,” she says.

“There is really a huge research powerhouse in Tasmania that has worked out the mechanisms behind the losses superbly and worked on developing solutions.”

Back on the dive boat, Mick Baron drags a rusted anchor from the depths of the Tasmanian Peninsula.

The future of his diving business is becoming increasingly unclear.

“The rate of change that we see now will continue to increase even if we have stopped pollution … the snowball effect is already there.”

“So my grandchildren will never see what I saw,” he said.

“As simple as that.”

