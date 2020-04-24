Target’s outstanding performance during COVID-19 helped by digital decisions made in 2017

There may not be many brick and mortar traders making it out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is certain that Target will come out stronger thanks to the decisions made in 2017.

Here’s what happened in 2017: Target bought Shipt for $ 550 million a few months after buying Grand Junction for its supply chain and delivery platform. Grand Junction offered Target a platform and analytics for the transportation and supply chain and Shipt gave his soldiers to deliver them locally.

You can point out almost every detail in a pandemic. Amazon is an obvious winner. Walmart is an exclusive store due to groceries and commodities. Costco enjoys a similar position. And Target has shone with its own twist that revolves around commodities, food, supplies and deliveries that make it match those of Amazon.

And you can also see the waiting line at the retail cemetery with such well-known names as Macy’s, JCPenney, Gap and a host of others who raise capital and fight. But why choose these traders? Any retailer without a strong digital operation ahead of COVID-19 is hurting.

I can’t help but think of 2017 every time Target gives an update where you notice that the same store’s sales are increasing and profits are being wiped out largely because it takes care of its employees and people don’t buy clothes.

On Thursday Target said it will extend $ 2 per hour increase in temporary wages and other benefits until May 30. Target previously announced a $ 300 million investment in salaries, bonuses, paid leave and benefits. Target added that it is recording record 100% digital growth, strong demand from the same store compliance and market share gains. The same quarter of sales of the same store so far exceeds 7%.

Destination CEO Brian Cornell said:

Due to our strong business model, we can make significant investments to support our team, put protections in place and adjust to serve our guests who are advised to take shelter and avoid shops. As a result, we are experiencing record digital growth, strong demand for day-to-day compliance services, and large market share gains in each of our core categories.

Now Target is seeing a smaller profit when shoppers buy more food, drinks and staples for clothing. Target is to see the change in buying behavior in real time amidst purchases of supplies and refuge in purchase orders. In March, Target increased sales of the same store by more than 20%.

Today, Target seems to be ahead of the game courtesy of a digital transformation crystal ball, as well as a culture that wants to innovate, but it’s worth going back further in 2013 when the retailer suffered an unfulfilled massive information.

Because? That breach in 2013 forced Target to change management and get its IT performance combined in a process that took about two years. Leadership has changed over time, but Target had to become technically experienced to survive and retain its customers. We’ve already seen this movie when Home Depot increased its computer game after an infraction, and even Equifax even contributes strong quarters in part to the investments it made after its default.

It is clear that companies that were investing in digital transformation before COVID-19 will become stronger. But if we look at the history of some of these companies, it is also clear that many of them were educated in the school of hard computer problems.