Target faces $ 227,000 fine for emergency exit hazards found at 2 Mass stores.

Updated: 3:36 p.m. EST Jan 16, 2020

Target faces fines of nearly a quarter of a million dollars from the Occupational Safety and Health Directorate of the United States Department of Labor following the discovery of emergency exit risks in two Massachusetts stores. OSHA inspectors found emergency escape routes into behind-the-scenes storage areas of Danvers and Framingham stores blocked by objects such as packaging boxes, products, wheeled carts, metal bars , portable ladders and a motorized industrial truck. According to OSHA, since 2015, the government agency has cited Target for similar risks in 11 stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. “OSHA has repeatedly cited Target Corp. for exposing workers to hazards that limit their ability to quickly leave a store in an emergency,” said OSHA regional director in Andover, Anthony Covello . “Employers are required to keep exit routes free and unobstructed.” Target has 15 working days from the receipt of quotes and sanctions from Danvers and Framingham to comply, request an informal conference with the Regional Director of the ‘OSHA or challenge the findings before the Occupational Safety and Health Independent Review Board.

Target faces fines of nearly a quarter of a million dollars from the US Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration after emergency exit risks were discovered in two Massachusetts stores.

OSHA inspectors found emergency escape routes into the backstage storage areas of the Danvers and Framingham stores blocked by items such as packaging boxes, products, wheeled carts, metal bars, portable ladders and a motorized industrial truck.

Target faces a total of $ 227,304 in penalties.

According to OSHA, since 2015, the government agency has cited Target for similar risks in 11 stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

“OSHA has repeatedly cited Target Corp. for exposing workers to hazards that limit their ability to quickly leave a store in an emergency,” said OSHA regional director in Andover, Anthony Covello . “Employers are required to keep exit routes free and clear.”

Target has 15 working days from receipt of citations and sanctions from Danvers and Framingham to comply, request an informal conference with the OSHA Regional Director or contest the findings before the Independent Health Review Commission and safety at work.

.