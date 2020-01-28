Taras Wayner's vision for the future of Wunderman Thompson - Adweek

The past year has been a whirlwind for Wunderman Thompson, the global agency founded by the merger of J. Walter Thompson and Wunderman in late 2018.

Since the merger of the two WPP shops, Wunderman Thompson has hired and made a number of executives, including the appointment of Bas Korsten and Daniel Bonner as global creative chiefs. After Wunderman Thompson appointed Shane Atchison as North American CEO, he made several executive appointments at New York headquarters.

Towards the end of last year, Wunderman Thompson announced that Taras Wayner will join the agency as chief creative officer for North America and will step down from Saatchi & Saatchi New York. Before joining Saatchi & Saatchi, Wayner worked for R / GA for a number of years, where he was the Co-Chief Creative Officer for the United States.

During his time at R / GA, Wayner worked on the Emmy-winning campaign “Love Has No Labels” for the Ad Council. At Wunderman Thompson, he will drive creative efforts for companies such as Rolex and Newell Brands, while at the same time helping the newly founded company to find its way and prepare for future success.

“There are so many things that I keep tracking down,” said Wayner.

A week after the official launch of his new appearance, Adweek spoke to Wayner to get a feel for what was going to keep him busy at the agency.

What interested you in this opportunity?

It is a combination of amazing pieces. You have the rich legacy of J. Walter Thompson’s storytelling, but then you mix it with data and technology. It is what we have to bring together. It reminds me a lot of R / GA, but it’s a deconstructed version of it that hasn’t been fully assembled yet. I find that really exciting.

How has your past experience influenced your current role and what do you hope to do?

You take something with you wherever you work, don’t you? Working with Nick Law and Bob Greenberg really inspired me to continue this idea of ​​creating a design-oriented manufacturing culture. That means we should reduce the distance between thinking and doing and work more in a studio atmosphere. For this reason, my first employee [at Wunderman Thompson] was Vin Farrell, who is the global head of content at R / GA. He is someone who is not like me, but who can realize ideas and build an agency and create a new model for modernizing production.

What were you asked to do in this role?

Of course we have to develop and create a new creative culture for the company. How do we build, maintain and launch a particular Wunderman Thompson culture? It really has to come first. With any type of creative agency, the first thing you do is look at the work. The interesting story we bring together to create a new, modern way of doing and thinking is a culture that I think will attract people.

How will you contribute to Wunderman Thompson’s new business strategy?

It will be important to convey to customers what we stand for. The compilation will take some time. But there are customers who are ambitious – they want to grow, they want to modernize, how they create their content and how they do it – and I think it’s about building teams that can connect with people like that. open-minded customers. Customers need agencies that can help them dream and grow, but also as ambitious as they are and interested in the future of content, data or strategies.

