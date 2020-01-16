Quentin Tarantino confirmed with Deadline that he can no longer find his way with his Star Trek film. Tarantino says: “I think they are making this film, but I just don’t think I will stage it.” This news follows his previous announcement that he will focus on a book, a play, and a five-episode Western series called Bounty Law in the next few years. (This is Rick Dalton’s old series in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.)

In December 2017, Tarantino announced his intention to stage an original Star Trek film when he J.J. Abrams. Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) was supposed to write the script, which Tarantino suspected was “Pulp Fiction in Space”. A few months ago, however, the director of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood got cold feet. He told Deadline that he was trying to “steer clear of the project” since he would retire after his tenth film (OUATH is # 9) and had no particular interest in ending with a blockbuster franchise , In addition, Tarantino has alluded to a possible kill bill: Vol. 3 in three years.

Although he never shared many details about his proposed Star Trek idea, Tarantino still believes in its potential. “It’s a good idea,” he said. “You should definitely do it, and I’m happy to come in and give you some notes on the first rough cut.”

