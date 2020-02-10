Tar Heels win national indoor championship

Cartagena, Spain – February 7: Naomi Osaka from Japan shakes her racket during her game against Sara Sorribes Tormo from Spain during the first round of the Fed Cup BNP Paribas World Cup qualification at Centro de Tenis La Manga on February 7, 2020 in Cartagena, Spain (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno / Getty Images)

The women’s UNC tennis teams conquered the national indoor championship by defeating UCLA on Monday afternoon, their fourth title in program history

While we’re waiting for the outdoor portion of the NCAA tennis plan to kick off in 2020, the North Carolina women’s program has been quite a success on Monday afternoon.

For the fourth time in the program’s history, the Tar Heels won the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s national indoor championship, and you can add another title to the university’s trophy case. The UNC defeated UCLA on Monday afternoon when Alexa Graham’s victory sealed the deal for the Tar Heels and earned them another national title.

The UNC threw a ticket to the title game for the sixth time in a row after defeating rival Duke. Just a few days later, they dealt with the business against a really good UCLA team to win everything.

Things started off great in doubles when Cameron Morra and Elizabeth beat Scotty Abbey Forbes and Annette Goulak 6-2 and won the first day for the Tar Heels. UNC then won in singles when Makenna Jones defeated Annette Goulak 6-0, 6-2.

From there it was all tar heels.

Elizabeth Scotty defeated Abi Altick 6: 4 and 6: 1, and Alexa Graham won 7: 6 (4) and 6: 3 against Elysia Bolton. The Tar Heels are now 10-0 and won the national indoor championship in 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2020.

