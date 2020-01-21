Tar Heels wants to watch the four-star guard from 2020

FORT MYERS, FL – DECEMBER 19: Head coach Roy Williams (left) and assistant coach Hubert Davis of North Carolina Tar Heels watch during the City Of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on December 19, 2018 in Fort Myers, Florida , (Photo by Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels extends scholarship offer for this top 35 prospect from Blake Cockrum

UNC Basketball: Cole Anthony’s Status for the Virginia Tech Game? by Blake Cockrum

Assistants to the UNC basketball program will be on Tuesday evening to pursue a four-star recruitment goal in class 2020

The North Carolina Tar Heels currently have a five-member 2020 recruitment class that ranks 3rd in the country. Roy Williams and his staff pretty much filled their class with all five recruits, but they don’t close the door on some possible additions.

On Tuesday, we wrote about Tar Heels’ five-star goal, Ziaire Williams, when he named UNC in the final of the five. Although some believe that North Carolina’s chances of landing him are not very high, the Tar Heels have not yet ruled him out.

Another recruit that is still on the UNC’s radar is the four-star marksman Kerwin Walton.

The Minnesota product caught the attention of the tar heels months ago and since then he’s been on the radar and went to Chapel Hill in late October. On Tuesday, the Tar Heels will be in Minnesota to visit Walton, according to Jake Weingarten from Stock Riser:

North Carolina and Arizona assistants are meeting with top 100 senior Kerwin Walton today, a source @Stockrisers said.

Fred Hoiberg from Nebraska was last week.

– Jake (@jakeweingarten), January 21, 2020

Walton is the No. 97 overall player in the 2020 class after 247 sports and the No. 19 rifle guard in the class.

Although the UNC signed five players by 2020, they still lack a dominant scoring wing to score immediately. They have two scoring guards in Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, however many believe Williams could be the last piece of the puzzle. As for Walton, he could take on the role of a gatekeeper who gives the tar heels another option on their offensive.

However, the most important thing that holds back the UNC is the number of scholarships that are awarded if someone leaves or leaves the NBA prematurely. It will be something to keep an eye on as the Tar Heels continue to pursue Williams and Walton.

Next: R.J. Davis is starting out

For more information on recruiting UNC basketball players, visit Keeping It Heel.