Tar Heels top yellow jackets in overtime

The UNC basketball team secures a victory on the conference street as Tar Heels overtakes the yellow jacket in the extension

Janelle Bailey scored a high 20 points result and 11 rebounds. North Carolina defeated Georgia Tech on Thursday night with a final score of 67-60 in extra time.

Bailey hit 5 out of 11 hits from the ground and 10 out of 10 from the free throw line. Chief Guard Madinah Muhammad added 17 points on a 6v11 shoot, including 3v4 from the three-point line and 2v2 from the free throw line. Shayla Bennett scored 12 points and Malu Tshitenge scored 10.

Three tar heels – Bailey, Bennett and Taylor Koenen – played every 45 minutes of the game. North Carolina shot 40.7 percent for the game and 40 percent from a distance. They also hit 15 out of 16 shots from the charity strip. The win improved North Carolina to 14-5 in the season and 5-3 in the conference game.

Georgia Tech was led by Kierra Fletcher, who scored a team high of 19 points in 39 minutes. She hit the ground with 8 of 15 shots and fired seven rebounds. Lorela Cubaj scored 12 points and brought nine rebounds to team level. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and Jasmine Carson added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Yellow Jackets got 35.8 percent of their shots from the field, including a lazy 4-of-19 performance from a distance. Georgia Tech drops to 14-5 overall and 5-3 in the ACC game.

The Tar Heels will be back in action on Sunday night as they battle the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh, North Carolina.

