UNC basketball triumphs in Raleigh ahead of NC State for the seventh time in a row

Garrison Brooks led all goalscorers with 25 points when North Carolina defeated NC State with a final score of 75-65 on Monday night in Raleigh. It was the seventh win in a row against the Wolfpack in the PNC Arena.

With 11 rebounds, Brooks scored his seventh double double in the last eight games and scored 11 out of 20 shots for the game. Three tar heels, Brandon Robinson, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot, scored 11 points each. Bacot hit Brooks’ eleven rebounds and scored his eighth double double of the season and third place in the last four games.

The Tar Heels shot 49.1 percent from the ground, but only hit two of their nine attempts from the three-point range. They converted 17 of 25 free throws in the night and surpassed the wolf pack by 13.

DJ Funderburk led the wolf pack with 18 points in a 7-on-9 shooting performance and got eight rebounds at team level. Devon Daniels added 17 points and Markell Johnson scored 12 on a tough 6v19 performance.

NC State shot 42.4 percent for the game, but only scored with 4 out of 20 shots from a distance. Within 40 minutes, they only reached the free-throw line seven times and committed 21 fouls on Tar Heels’ 13th NC State.

Roy Williams is now 36-4 against NC State as head coach, including 31-4 as head coach of the Tar Heels. North Carolina improved to 10-10 with the win and 3-6 in the conference game.

The Tar Heels will be back in action when they face Boston College at Dean Smith Center on Saturday, February 1st.

